Iran: Protests Continue Over Mahsa Amini’s Death; Over 300 Protesters Killed Till Now

Summary：11/06/2022 WION: Protests are still going strong after two months of Mahsa Amini‘s death in the custody of Iran's morality police. So far over 300 protesters reportedly have been killed in these protests. And protests broke out in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, calling for change in Iran's Islamist regime.
