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SPIKE PROTEIN DEPOPULATION PATENTS SINCE 2002!
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174 views • October 20, 2021
Dr. David Martin gives a deposition to Reiner Fuellmich after combing thousands of patents since the early 2000's for the SarsCov spike protein injections. Names all of the companies, Universities and major players involved, DARPA and government connections, etc.
You cannot patent something that is found in nature, so they created In-sillico make-believe computer generated genome sequences that they claim are Coronaviruses, Patent those sequences, since they are man made, not natural, which allows them to patent the PCR test sequence to detect their made up sequence, which allows them to patent the jab, which their synthetic lab made proteins to "treat" the make believe patented Coronavirus detected by the patented test to detect the make believe virus, and then they poison you.
The "outbreaks" are just PCR test fraud looking for made up patented sequences using the name Coronavirus, SARS, etc. They only exist on paper for patent reasons, the real bioweapon is in the jab, not an actual virus going around the public.
You cannot patent something that is found in nature, so they created In-sillico make-believe computer generated genome sequences that they claim are Coronaviruses, Patent those sequences, since they are man made, not natural, which allows them to patent the PCR test sequence to detect their made up sequence, which allows them to patent the jab, which their synthetic lab made proteins to "treat" the make believe patented Coronavirus detected by the patented test to detect the make believe virus, and then they poison you.
The "outbreaks" are just PCR test fraud looking for made up patented sequences using the name Coronavirus, SARS, etc. They only exist on paper for patent reasons, the real bioweapon is in the jab, not an actual virus going around the public.
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