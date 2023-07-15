Childhood “Immunizations”: The High Risks of Vaccine Injury - Tanya Gaw w/ Dr. Peter McCullough

Summary by Tanya Gaw the founder of 'Action4Canada': “Dr. Peter McCullough discusses the harms of childhood vaccines in this clip from the Empower Hour. Dr. McCullough states that autism is part of a collection of illnesses called ESSENCE disorders (Early Symptomatic Syndromes Eliciting Neurodevelopmental Clinical Examinations) which include: attention deficit disorder, autism spectrum disorder, Asperger syndrome, and cognitive and language disorders. These are neurodevelopmental/neuropsychiatric disorders. He states that there are over 800 papers linking ESSENCE disorders to hyper vaccination. Listen to this clip and become vaccine risk aware.”





