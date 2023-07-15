Create New Account
Childhood “Immunizations”: The High Risks of Vaccine Injury - Tanya Gaw w/ Dr. Peter McCullough
Summary by Tanya Gaw the founder of 'Action4Canada': “Dr. Peter McCullough discusses the harms of childhood vaccines in this clip from the Empower Hour.  Dr. McCullough states that autism is part of a collection of illnesses called ESSENCE disorders (Early Symptomatic Syndromes Eliciting Neurodevelopmental Clinical Examinations) which include: attention deficit disorder, autism spectrum disorder, Asperger syndrome, and cognitive and language disorders. These are neurodevelopmental/neuropsychiatric disorders. He states that there are over 800 papers linking ESSENCE disorders to hyper vaccination. Listen to this clip and become vaccine risk aware.”


Watch the full Empower Hour with Dr. Peter McCullough, July 12, 2023:
https://rumble.com/v2zscjw-breaking-childhood-and-covid-vaxxes-batches-and-autopsies-with-tanya-gaw-an.html


Dr Peter McCullough: Bio, Protocols and Videos on Action4Canada: https://action4canada.com/dr-peter-mccullough-bio-protocols-and-interviews/


Childhood Vaccines on Action4Canada:
https://action4canada.com/childhood-vaccines/


Vaccine Choice Canada:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com

