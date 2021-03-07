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CDC Produce Guide For a possible emergence of Zombies, Fox News covers the story
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163 views • March 07, 2021
CDC has a produced a preparedness guide for the possible emergence of Zombies. Nostradamus the astrologer, apparently predicted in 2021 a scientist would develop a 'biological weapon' this would create zombies, by bringing the dead back to life.
So Fox News say, learn to be prepared and get your kit.
RETURN OF THE MEATHEADS / Hugo Talks #lockdown
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So Fox News say, learn to be prepared and get your kit.
RETURN OF THE MEATHEADS / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Support me on PATREON -
https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL -
https://t.me/hugotalks
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