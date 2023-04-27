John-Henry Westen





April 25, 2023





Countless runners attempt the Pikes Peak Ascent every year — but the Divine Intervention of St. Padre Pio forever changed this behemoth climb for Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Pat Castle. In 2006 Dr. Pat Castle began the 13.3-mile trek in Pike’s Peak Ascent — a vertical climb of 7,815 feet — with the ambitious goal of finishing in under three hours. Praying for Divine Intervention to finish the race and accomplish his goal, God sent St. Padre Pio to Pike’s Peak Ascent to aid Dr. Pat Castle, bringing Castle across the finish line with just a minute to spare.





St. Padre Pio's intervention sparked Dr. Castle's pro-life movement LIFE Runners. LIFE Runners is the running world's most significant pro-life movement, attracting thousands of participants every year. LIFE Runners participants heroically sport pro-life jerseys with the message “Remember the Unborn” on their backs. The pro-life movement is running on prayer at LIFE Runners, putting the best foot forward in the most prestigious pro-life sporting event in the world. Watch Dr. Pat Castle now as he recounts the story of his run-in with St. Padre Pio — and how Divine Providence paved the way for this inspiring pro-life initiative.





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2k7gnc-st.-padre-pio-divine-intervention-launches-a-pro-life-movement.html