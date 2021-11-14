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SCHOOL SHUTS DOWN AFTER BOOSTERS - (EVENING REPORT NOV 12TH, 2021)
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130 views • November 14, 2021
Source: Waking The Future. Get your kids out of public schools. It is a matter of survival. These "teachers" that are the pillar of learning are too busy killing themselves and the children to learn anything themselves about vaccines and what is really going on. More videos you might want to check out:
Looks like Franklin Graham has been worshiping at the wrong temple - vaccine induced Pericarditis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NAFIZ3b9JoYq/
Looks like Franklin Graham has been worshiping at the wrong temple - vaccine induced Pericarditis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NAFIZ3b9JoYq/
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