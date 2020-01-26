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100 PROOFS The Israelite's Were WHITE!
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76 views • January 26, 2020
Who are the modern European people and where did they come from?
The following is a list which undoubtedly proves the ancient lsraelites were white. That the Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic European people today are in fact the true and only descendants of Israel who inherited all the promises made to our forefathers. That virtually all of the Bible Prophecies are centered around the modern white race today spread through out the whole world.
The list contains a mixture of scripture, bible verses both old and new testament and also historical study.
The following is a list which undoubtedly proves the ancient lsraelites were white. That the Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic European people today are in fact the true and only descendants of Israel who inherited all the promises made to our forefathers. That virtually all of the Bible Prophecies are centered around the modern white race today spread through out the whole world.
The list contains a mixture of scripture, bible verses both old and new testament and also historical study.
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