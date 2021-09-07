THIS IS BIG** OREGON POLICE SUE GOV. KATE BROWN OVER MANDATES!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a particularly interesting and ironic story because Cops, who routinely violate the freedoms of non-law enforcers, are now crying "foul" because someone else has decided to violate THEIR freedoms. They spend their day fining, harassing, kidnapping and caging the innocent...forcing them out of their freedoms and now the shoe is on the other foot. Yes, it's WRONG what Kate Brown is doing by mandating and violating individual liberties...but the hypocrisy of the cops couldn't be more clear and ironic!