Silent War Ep. 6245: FBI Raids Trump, Targets Patriots, Man Attacks FBI w/ Nailgun. IRS Killteams

In this episode of The Silent War:A Devastating Fire Completely Destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mills in Oregon.





Judge Who Signed Mar-A-Lago Search Warrant Exposed As Associate of Jeffrey Epstein.





Media Stopped Describing Targeting Of Trump As "Raid" After Former FBI Agent Complained.





Ohio State Highway Patrol Exchanges Gunfire With Armed Man in Body Armor Attempting to Break Into FBI Building.





FBI Now Going After Pennsylvania’s 2020 Alternate Electors Who Were Selected in Response to Stolen 2020 Election.





Eric Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Security Cameras Captured FBI Agents Behaving Improperly.





Whistleblower Reveals Former Notorious FBI Official Jill Sanborn Led Campaign to Pad Domestic Terrorism Data – The Same Agent Who Denied Knowledge of Ray Epps.





Report Alleges FBI “Had Personal Stake” in Mar-a-Lago Raid – Agents Were After Spygate Documents Trump Was Holding That Likely Implicated FBI.





IRS Is Hiring New Employees — Including Armed and Fit Federal Agents “Willing to Use Deadly Force” …Update: IRS pulls Job Post.





Corrupt Nancy Pelosi Went to Taiwan Risking WWIII — Met with Chip Maker in Unreported Meeting — Increased Her Family Wealth.





Maricopa County STILL COUNTING BALLOTS One Week After Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake’s Historic Win – WTF Is Going On?





Twitter Announces it Will Meddle in 2022 Midterm Elections













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