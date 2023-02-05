CC-31 / The ALIEN AGENDA - to replace the SEED of mankind and promote Jesus was an ET!

This is the Clip Collage with commentary portion of the Steve Quayle video called "Lies of Men and GODS". This is a MUST SEE for anyone wanting to know the extreme Alien Agenda against mankind and the actual AGENDA of the History channel show - "Ancient Aliens" - th desensitize us - and promote 1. our Creators are the Aliens/ET's and 2. Jesus was an ET... These LIES of Men and GODS, will send most souls to a real and literal HELL according to the terms and conditions of "The WAGER" between Satan/Lucifer and God (Jesus) for YOUR SOUL!