CC-31 / The ALIEN AGENDA - to replace the SEED of mankind and promote Jesus was an ET!

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This is the Clip Collage with commentary portion of the Steve Quayle video called "Lies of Men and GODS". This is a MUST SEE for anyone wanting to know the extreme Alien Agenda against mankind and the actual AGENDA of the History channel show - "Ancient Aliens" - th desensitize us - and promote 1. our Creators are the Aliens/ET's and 2. Jesus was an ET... These LIES of Men and GODS, will send most souls to a real and literal HELL according to the terms and conditions of "The WAGER" between Satan/Lucifer and God (Jesus) for YOUR SOUL!