Greg Glaser interviewed by Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg - All vaccines are unsafe

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-127-Greg-Glaser-Odysee:e





Guest:

Greg Glaser - Vaccine rights attorney

with a litigation and transactional law background.

Graduate of UCLA and the University of San Francisco.

According to Glaser, the largest control group study ever

conducted, from before "Covid", proves over 99% that people

who have NEVER received any "vaccination" in their lives are

up to 4000% healthier. He therefore filed a Petition for a writ of

certiorari on May 27 for Joy Garner and on Behalf of The Control

Group, et al., Petitioners versus Joseph R. Biden, President oft he USA.

On October 3, 2022 the US Supreme Court denied The Control

Group’s petition for writ of certiorari.





About:





The unvaccinated control group is exponentially healthier than the

vaccinated. Pilot Survey Graphs, and Statistics Report Verifying Same.

The very high correlation between rising national disease rates and the

growing CDC Vaccination Schedule. Correlation Coefficient Graphs.

The national decline in mortality occurred before vaccination. Historical

Data Graphs.

Government's own data proves vaccination is never worth the risk.

Expert Mathematics Report.

Highlights from court documents. Evidence Highlights.

