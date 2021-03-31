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WHO Admits PCR Test Is Fake, Lockdowns Were Unnecessary, It Was All A Lie
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502 views • March 31, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Society is doomed - https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/923393-when-you-see-that-in-order-to-produce-you-need
More vaxx deaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-per-cdc-data-nearly-twice-many-vaccine-related-deaths-far-2021-1755-vaccine-deaths-past-decade-994/
WHO admits test is useless - https://www.globalresearch.ca/nucleic-acid-testing-technologies-use-polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-detection-sars-cov-2/5739959
Stop testing, it will cause cancer - https://www.globalresearch.ca/warning-stop-covid-testing-immediately-pcr-quick-test-swabs-cancer-causing/5741137
Lockdowns don't work - https://www.globalresearch.ca/lockdown-one-year-doesnt-work-never-worked-wasnt-supposed-work/5741233
FDA won't admit they were wrong - https://www.globalresearch.ca/scientist-fda-you-are-ignoring-clear-present-danger-associated-covid-vaccine/5741039
CDC promoting fear mongering - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/29/cdc-director-warns-impending-doom-coronavirus-cases-rise/
Vaxx passports is about control - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/ex-clinton-adviser-mandatory-vaccine-passport-could-lead-to-end-of-human-liberty-in-the-west_3753627.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-29-2&mktids=f88f9ea089af946ed9baf3b1384e76ae
Coronavirus is a cold - https://imgur.com/QQr1la0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W42STM3Y5ac
Insane teacher is racist - https://www.independentsentinel.com/crazy-eyed-woke-teacher-finds-out-band-aids-are-racist/
Getting us ready for UFO's - https://redstatenation.com/two-separate-videos-showing-the-same-footage-of-a-ufo-type-object-being-transported-in-ne-oregon/
The left will attack Carter - https://www.lifenews.com/2012/03/29/jimmy-carter-democrats-should-abandon-pro-abortion-position/
Liberal Shitholes - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/29/nolte-democrat-run-cities-go-hell-life-remains-safe-clean-maga-land/
Arrested for defending yourself - https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/29/police-arrest-man-defending-himself-with-a-gun-after-rioters-smash-his-truck/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376996518935240705
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 10 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Society is doomed - https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/923393-when-you-see-that-in-order-to-produce-you-need
More vaxx deaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-per-cdc-data-nearly-twice-many-vaccine-related-deaths-far-2021-1755-vaccine-deaths-past-decade-994/
WHO admits test is useless - https://www.globalresearch.ca/nucleic-acid-testing-technologies-use-polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-detection-sars-cov-2/5739959
Stop testing, it will cause cancer - https://www.globalresearch.ca/warning-stop-covid-testing-immediately-pcr-quick-test-swabs-cancer-causing/5741137
Lockdowns don't work - https://www.globalresearch.ca/lockdown-one-year-doesnt-work-never-worked-wasnt-supposed-work/5741233
FDA won't admit they were wrong - https://www.globalresearch.ca/scientist-fda-you-are-ignoring-clear-present-danger-associated-covid-vaccine/5741039
CDC promoting fear mongering - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/29/cdc-director-warns-impending-doom-coronavirus-cases-rise/
Vaxx passports is about control - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/ex-clinton-adviser-mandatory-vaccine-passport-could-lead-to-end-of-human-liberty-in-the-west_3753627.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-29-2&mktids=f88f9ea089af946ed9baf3b1384e76ae
Coronavirus is a cold - https://imgur.com/QQr1la0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W42STM3Y5ac
Insane teacher is racist - https://www.independentsentinel.com/crazy-eyed-woke-teacher-finds-out-band-aids-are-racist/
Getting us ready for UFO's - https://redstatenation.com/two-separate-videos-showing-the-same-footage-of-a-ufo-type-object-being-transported-in-ne-oregon/
The left will attack Carter - https://www.lifenews.com/2012/03/29/jimmy-carter-democrats-should-abandon-pro-abortion-position/
Liberal Shitholes - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/29/nolte-democrat-run-cities-go-hell-life-remains-safe-clean-maga-land/
Arrested for defending yourself - https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/29/police-arrest-man-defending-himself-with-a-gun-after-rioters-smash-his-truck/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376996518935240705
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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