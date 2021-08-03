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FAKE NEWS CONFRONTED ON PUSHING THE COVID BIOWEAPON JAB AS SAFE AND HEALTHY
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240 views • August 03, 2021
I confront CBS Phoenix fake news propaganda outlet cameraman on aiding and abetting the spread of dangerous, misinformation and illegal advice that the covid bioweapon jabs are "safe" and "healthy".
Big multinational fake news corporations are constantly bombarding millions of people with admonitions and even threats to get the covid vaccines which are deadly bioweapons and not real vaccines.
More and more reputable physicians, scientists are warning these are really dangerous, experimental injections that are now poisoning, maiming and killing thousands of people which will be millions in the Fall.
Fake news corps will scapegoat non vaccinated people when the truth is the covid injections spread variants and turn the victims into virus factories.
This is because the covid jabs are really genocide, depopulation weapons backed by criminal ruling classes worldwide.
Email [email protected] name, city, state to go on my VIP mailing list for news alerts and one on one consultations.
Big multinational fake news corporations are constantly bombarding millions of people with admonitions and even threats to get the covid vaccines which are deadly bioweapons and not real vaccines.
More and more reputable physicians, scientists are warning these are really dangerous, experimental injections that are now poisoning, maiming and killing thousands of people which will be millions in the Fall.
Fake news corps will scapegoat non vaccinated people when the truth is the covid injections spread variants and turn the victims into virus factories.
This is because the covid jabs are really genocide, depopulation weapons backed by criminal ruling classes worldwide.
Email [email protected] name, city, state to go on my VIP mailing list for news alerts and one on one consultations.
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