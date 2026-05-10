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SDA Pastors In Present Truth Engage In Idolatry. Bicycles, Selfies, Fashion, & Home Decor Apostasy
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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SOP: In view of the terrible crisis before us what are those doing who profess to believe the truth? I was called by my Guide, who said, “Follow Me,” and I was shown things among our people that were not in accordance with their faith. There seemed to be a bicycle craze. Money was spent to gratify an enthusiasm in this direction that might better, far better, have been invested in building houses of worship where they are greatly needed. There were presented before me some very strange things in Battle Creek. A bewitching influence seemed to be passing as a wave over our people there, and I saw that this would be followed by other temptations. Satan works with intensity of purpose to induce our people to invest their time and money in gratifying supposed wants. This is a species of idolatry. The example will be followed, and while hundreds are starving for bread, while famine and pestilence are seen and felt, because God cannot, according to His own name’s glory, protect those who are working contrary to His will, shall those who profess to love and serve God act as did the people in the days of Noah, following the imagination of their hearts?

While you have been gratifying your inclination in the appropriation of money—God’s money—for which you must give an account, missionary work has been hindered and bound about for want of means and workers to plant the banner of truth in places where the people have never heard the message of warning. Will God say to those who are selfishly pleasing their own imagination and gratifying their own desires: “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord”? Matthew


. 8T 50.4 - 8T 51.1


Ellen White defined a "species of idolatry" as anything that diverts affections, time, and money away from God toward selfish, worldly, or vain pursuits. Specific examples she highlighted included the excessive collecting of personal photographs, "bicycle craze" spending, fashionable dress, and ornamental home decor.


#SDA

#EllenWhite

#Bicycles


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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seventh day adventistdavid housesda pastorselen white on bicyclesidolatry in the church
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