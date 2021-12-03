X22 Report B 12. 02. 21.

Ep. 2642b - Infiltration Instead Of Invasion, J6 Narrative Collapsing, Nobody Escapes ThisBoil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water HeaterUse Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFFThe US was infiltrated from within instead of an invasion, the [DS] knew if they could not remove the weapons from the people they would lose. Everything the [DS] is now doing is exposing who and what they are, people are now seeing the infiltration and they are awake and the people are pushing back and removing those who are pushing the [DS] plan. The J6 narrative is falling apart, Bannon is now pushing discovery and wants all docs, the narrative is about to collapse, Trump already told us that it would be exposed just like the Russia hoax. Nobody escapes this, nobody.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.