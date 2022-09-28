Overturning Roe v. Wade, Abby Johnson REPLAY in light of SCOTUS Leak

In what could be one of the most historic SCOTUS decisions in recent history, Abby Johnson talks about what would happen if Roe v. Wade were overturned, which states would outlaw or crack down on abortion and how the abortion industry lied to her and is lying to us all in a replay of episode 13, after the draft of the Supreme Courts upcoming decision on Dobbs v. Jackson was leaked.
