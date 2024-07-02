How Elizabeth Holmes Unintentionally Exposed Her True Face Before Prison Sentence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
How did Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes deceive people? How was she able to do it? How do we spot deception in a person’s language? These are the questions that this in-depth language analysis will answer by looking at Holmes’ interview at Fortune’s Global Forum, before she was jailed for fraud. In this interview, Holmes defends herself and her company amid media scrutiny, but how do her own statements give her away?