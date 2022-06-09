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Pastor Running for Congress BLASTS False Prophets who Led their Flocks into Fauci's Vaxx Slaughter
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622 views • June 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The days are NUMBERED for incumbent RINO’s.
Mark Burns is determined to be the BEST America First candidate in South Carolina!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Donate to Pastor Burns' campaign by visiting MarkBurns.org
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17sdmq-pastor-running-for-congress-blasts-false-prophets-who-led-their-flocks-into.html
The days are NUMBERED for incumbent RINO’s.
Mark Burns is determined to be the BEST America First candidate in South Carolina!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Donate to Pastor Burns' campaign by visiting MarkBurns.org
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17sdmq-pastor-running-for-congress-blasts-false-prophets-who-led-their-flocks-into.html
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