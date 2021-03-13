Something Is Not Right

Welcome to Resurrection Life of Jesus Church. We are a Bible centered group of believers who desire to grow in the full knowledge of Jesus Christ without compromise to His Word. We believe, teach and practice all things that Jesus taught and were practiced by the Church in the book of the Acts of the Apostles. Jesus called his disciples to be salt and light. Salt is a preservative but it is also something that adds savor and enjoyment to our daily food. Light is a symbol of truth; it is comforting, penetrating, guiding and exposes darkness. We seek to preserve biblical truth and shed the glorious light of the Gospel in a world that is consumed by darkness.

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm



