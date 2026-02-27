BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trump Abandoning America First by Going to War for a Foreign Nation? How YOU Can Defund it!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
46 views • 24 hours ago

Just over a year ago, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States with a clear mandate: Put America First. Central to his platform was the promise of "no new wars", a commitment that resonated with millions of Americans tired of decades of endless wars, corruption, and waste of American’s tax dollars (your hard earned money).

Since returning to office, this administration has authorized airstrikes and drone operations across seven different countries including the June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities (Operation Midnight Hammer), and now has us on the precipice of war with Iran and triggering World War III.

Despite claims of "obliterating" Iran’s nuclear threats last year, this administration has issued a naval buildup in the Middle East that is larger than the 2003 Iraqi invasion and is threatening a nation of 92 million people that is a far more formidable foe compared to Iraq.

The escalating conflict with Iran halfway across the globe along with the cover up of the Epstein billionaire pedophiles sexually abusing American children represents a fundamental betrayal of the American people.

In the following presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, outlines a 100% legal and safe pathway YOU can follow to fight back and stop funding the corrupt United States Government TODAY…


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
