A dissection of a CINEMATICALLY toxic relationship 🎙️ with Stephen Paul Edwards

There's a trite piece of advice that every man has heard a thousand times, and is bored of hearing: Choose a woman for her character, NOT her beauty.

And I won't repeat that advice; I contend that the savvy seducer can get both virtue and beauty in one package. That's what I did, and I wrote a 500-page book about how to make that magic happen. Recently, I finished a book that makes an almost comically perfect companion to mine: "Venus Fly Trap" — the memoir of a man who seduced the enduring affections of a succubus from the ninth circle of hell. I’m speaking metaphorically. Just barely.

I'm joined by Stephen Paul Edwards, who has a PhD in Spiritual Counseling and 20+ years working alongside leaders like Anthony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, and Dean Graziosi. Stephen brings an experiential lens to personal growth, and he's the author of "Venus Fly Trap."





3:52 Why do elite men have "low standards?"

8:25 Geographic deregulation of the sexual marketplace

10:55 Mental health & self-sabotage

12:47 Master teachers

21:30 Where boundaries and compromise fail

28:00 Tactical and practical: Seduction, good game, and boundaries result in tranquility

35:35 About Venus Fly Trap

39:20 Character is revealed early in a relationship

45:48 Toxic relationships

52:51 Abundance mindset: what it costs you and how to hack it

58:23 Timeline therapy

1:00:00 How successful men waste their sexual market value

01:06:57 Age differences in relationships

01:15:41 Tough love: This was a regrettable relationship

01:21:51 Venus Fly Trap - NOT relationship advice





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/784-venus-fly-trap

Order 🛒 Venus Fly Trap

https://vft23.com/book/

Connect with Stephen

https://www.instagram.com/venusflytrap23_official/

https://x.com/stephen_edwardz

https://www.youtube.com/@stephenpauledwards/videos

https://www.facebook.com/share/1adJdxdm9D/?mibextid=wwXIfr]

Coaching and Counseling https://vft23.com/coaching-and-counselling/





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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