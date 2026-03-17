A dissection of a CINEMATICALLY toxic relationship 🎙️ with Stephen Paul Edwards

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There's a trite piece of advice that every man has heard a thousand times, and is bored of hearing: Choose a woman for her character, NOT her beauty.
And I won't repeat that advice; I contend that the savvy seducer can get both virtue and beauty in one package. That's what I did, and I wrote a 500-page book about how to make that magic happen. Recently, I finished a book that makes an almost comically perfect companion to mine: "Venus Fly Trap" — the memoir of a man who seduced the enduring affections of a succubus from the ninth circle of hell. I’m speaking metaphorically. Just barely.
I'm joined by Stephen Paul Edwards, who has a PhD in Spiritual Counseling and 20+ years working alongside leaders like Anthony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, and Dean Graziosi. Stephen brings an experiential lens to personal growth, and he's the author of "Venus Fly Trap."
3:52 Why do elite men have "low standards?"
8:25 Geographic deregulation of the sexual marketplace
10:55 Mental health & self-sabotage
12:47 Master teachers
21:30 Where boundaries and compromise fail
28:00 Tactical and practical: Seduction, good game, and boundaries result in tranquility
35:35 About Venus Fly Trap
39:20 Character is revealed early in a relationship
45:48 Toxic relationships
52:51 Abundance mindset: what it costs you and how to hack it
58:23 Timeline therapy
1:00:00 How successful men waste their sexual market value
01:06:57 Age differences in relationships
01:15:41 Tough love: This was a regrettable relationship
01:21:51 Venus Fly Trap - NOT relationship advice
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/784-venus-fly-trap
Order 🛒 Venus Fly Trap
Connect with Stephen
https://www.instagram.com/venusflytrap23_official/
https://www.youtube.com/@stephenpauledwards/videos
https://www.facebook.com/share/1adJdxdm9D/?mibextid=wwXIfr]
Coaching and Counseling https://vft23.com/coaching-and-counselling/
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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