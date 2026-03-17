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A dissection of a CINEMATICALLY toxic relationship 🎙️ with Stephen Paul Edwards
jroseland
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There's a trite piece of advice that every man has heard a thousand times, and is bored of hearing: Choose a woman for her character, NOT her beauty.

And I won't repeat that advice; I contend that the savvy seducer can get both virtue and beauty in one package. That's what I did, and I wrote a 500-page book about how to make that magic happen. Recently, I finished a book that makes an almost comically perfect companion to mine: "Venus Fly Trap" — the memoir of a man who seduced the enduring affections of a succubus from the ninth circle of hell. I’m speaking metaphorically. Just barely.

I'm joined by Stephen Paul Edwards, who has a PhD in Spiritual Counseling and 20+ years working alongside leaders like Anthony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, and Dean Graziosi. Stephen brings an experiential lens to personal growth, and he's the author of "Venus Fly Trap."


3:52 Why do elite men have "low standards?"

8:25 Geographic deregulation of the sexual marketplace

10:55 Mental health & self-sabotage

12:47 Master teachers

21:30 Where boundaries and compromise fail

28:00 Tactical and practical: Seduction, good game, and boundaries result in tranquility

35:35 About Venus Fly Trap

39:20 Character is revealed early in a relationship

45:48 Toxic relationships

52:51 Abundance mindset: what it costs you and how to hack it

58:23 Timeline therapy

1:00:00 How successful men waste their sexual market value

01:06:57 Age differences in relationships

01:15:41 Tough love: This was a regrettable relationship

01:21:51 Venus Fly Trap - NOT relationship advice


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/784-venus-fly-trap

Order 🛒 Venus Fly Trap

https://vft23.com/book/

Connect with Stephen

https://www.instagram.com/venusflytrap23_official/

https://x.com/stephen_edwardz

https://www.youtube.com/@stephenpauledwards/videos

https://www.facebook.com/share/1adJdxdm9D/?mibextid=wwXIfr]

Coaching and Counseling https://vft23.com/coaching-and-counselling/


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

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https://twitter.com/jroseland

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https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

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https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
interviewmindsetdatingred pillrelationshipspersonal growthself sabotagestorytellingvenus fly trapseductionjonathan roselandrelationship advicesexual marketplacelimitless mindsetdont stick your dick in a blendertoxic relationshipsstephen paul edwards
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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