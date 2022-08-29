Democrats are Evil

Look what Democrats do when they attain power (legally or otherwise), they make political dissention illegal by dictate. They invade homes and businesses of their political opponents. They’ll do anything, imprison anyone, and kill anyone to maintain power. Keep your head on a swivel and trust in God’s protection as we take this nation back. A.J. Rice and Matt Margolis join us. Please do as well.

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Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye