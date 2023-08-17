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Tree of Life vs. SPELLs
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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64 views • August 17, 2023

If a tree falls in the forest, & only one woman records this adjustment to our World, then it has indeed made a significance, even if a forum of persons doesn't want to accept it as Truly in existence & available!Anna Von Reitz as Fiduciary accepts the "National"/Corporate debt so the -0 [negative] value of the IOUs are stopped/paid-in-full/zeroed-out/no-longer-forwarded:

http://annavonreitz.com/repliesaboutbanks.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/asthingsstand8523.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/commercialclaimnotice.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/takingstock.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/noticeanddemandamericancivilwar.pdf

When a $ = IOU = 0 chance of paying-in-full/buying---meaning we all are passing-the-buck/surviving-on-[parasitic] credit/continuing a de-basement of life.


Trump's Crime of Mis-information - If Trump was straight up, he would be calling forth the return Of the Republic. In his current position, he is only indebting more voters to surrender their Power-of-Attorney to the Corporatocracy; thereby functioning as 'controlled opposition.'

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FvO0S7o4QLY

http://annavonreitz.com/grandmothersunite.pdf

https://www.agdaily.com/news/climate-john-kerry-goes-viral-for-attack-on-american-farmers/

Lady in green & Mitch:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226948


https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226891

Earth's magnetic field is weakening (15 min.):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2ImAg8FUcc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j635Cv2aOlA

The Tree of Good & Evil System/"magic"-science SPELLs/the Negative Birthright/debt-creation is NOT what we need to live according to or we will never reach an Ascension [Graduate from the Re-incarnation Wheel]; but will continue to de-volve/Fall/be-parasitic/have to face great Adjustment-%-@-the-End-of-[cosmic]Cycle. The Tree of Life is asset-based/a Positive Birthright.

In past videos I showed how the local "County" bureaucrats have condemned my property, so it will meet with THEIR/Corporate Community Development Plan; & I stated THEY will be coming for you next & how you need to deal with it NOW---by breaking the contracts! This is what the Maui Fire is all about!

Keywords
magicascensionmcconnellbankingdebtcyclecosmicfallbirthrightspellsreincarnationassetmitchreitzioufiduciarym corporate
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