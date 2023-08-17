Tree of Life vs. SPELLs

If a tree falls in the forest, & only one woman records this adjustment to our World, then it has indeed made a significance, even if a forum of persons doesn't want to accept it as Truly in existence & available!Anna Von Reitz as Fiduciary accepts the "National"/Corporate debt so the -0 [negative] value of the IOUs are stopped/paid-in-full/zeroed-out/no-longer-forwarded:
http://annavonreitz.com/repliesaboutbanks.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/asthingsstand8523.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/commercialclaimnotice.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/takingstock.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/noticeanddemandamericancivilwar.pdf
When a $ = IOU = 0 chance of paying-in-full/buying---meaning we all are passing-the-buck/surviving-on-[parasitic] credit/continuing a de-basement of life.
Trump's Crime of Mis-information - If Trump was straight up, he would be calling forth the return Of the Republic. In his current position, he is only indebting more voters to surrender their Power-of-Attorney to the Corporatocracy; thereby functioning as 'controlled opposition.'
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FvO0S7o4QLY
http://annavonreitz.com/grandmothersunite.pdf
https://www.agdaily.com/news/climate-john-kerry-goes-viral-for-attack-on-american-farmers/
Lady in green & Mitch:
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226948
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226891
Earth's magnetic field is weakening (15 min.):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2ImAg8FUcc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j635Cv2aOlA
The Tree of Good & Evil System/"magic"-science SPELLs/the Negative Birthright/debt-creation is NOT what we need to live according to or we will never reach an Ascension [Graduate from the Re-incarnation Wheel]; but will continue to de-volve/Fall/be-parasitic/have to face great Adjustment-%-@-the-End-of-[cosmic]Cycle. The Tree of Life is asset-based/a Positive Birthright.
In past videos I showed how the local "County" bureaucrats have condemned my property, so it will meet with THEIR/Corporate Community Development Plan; & I stated THEY will be coming for you next & how you need to deal with it NOW---by breaking the contracts! This is what the Maui Fire is all about!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.