Healing Your Body and Soul with Hypnosis

with Suzanne Spooner, Hypnotherapist and Director of Dolores Cannon's Official Worldwide QHHT® Professional Support Forum https://www.suzannespooner.com/, AncientLifetimes.com

Living well today can feel difficult amid constant streams of media messaging, social media noise, and widespread uncertainty about what information to trust. Many people also struggle to understand their deeper purpose or direction in life. In response, some psychologists and hypnotherapists have begun exploring alternative approaches that focus on consciousness and inner awareness. One such practitioner is Suzanne Spooner, who works with clients using modern hypnosis-based methods intended to help individuals access deeper levels of the mind.

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From a young age, people are often taught to rely on external authorities for answers about how the world works. Yet many are beginning to question those narratives and instead look inward for guidance. Practices that emphasize quieting analytical thought and engaging the subconscious have gained popularity as tools for self-exploration. One method used in this space is Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT), developed by the late Dolores Cannon, which aims to help participants access what practitioners describe as the “Higher Self” or deeper subconscious awareness.

According to practitioners, QHHT sessions may allow individuals to explore memories, symbolic narratives, or past-life experiences that can shed light on emotional or physical challenges. Suzanne Spooner has spent more than a decade guiding clients through this process, helping them reflect on personal meaning, spiritual perspectives, and inner insight. She previously assisted Dolores Cannon in live classes across the United States and now works with Cannon’s daughter, Julia, as Director of the Official Worldwide QHHT® Professional Support Forum while continuing her own practice.