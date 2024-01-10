© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News 10-1-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcast
AlArabiya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYQoQkAuYbM
غارة إسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية
An Israeli raid on the southern suburb
AlHadath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMBcLYPLY2Q
آخر التطورات الميدانية في البقاع: "غارات متكررة وأوضاع سيئة للنازحين
Latest field developments in the Bekaa: “Repeated raids and bad conditions for the displaced
Alghad TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxqNlexMP-w
دوي انفجارات في خليج حيفا جراء سقوط صواريخ حزب الله
Explosions sounded in Haifa Bay as a result of Hezbollah missiles
AlHadath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPI-8I7Et0U
مقتل 4 جنود إسرائيليين وإصابة 20 بكمين في العديسة جنوبي لبنان
4 Israeli soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in an ambush in Al-Adisa, southern Lebanon
Alghad TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCe47Xr5-Bo
ربع سكان لبنان أصبح من النازحين والحكومة تتخذ عدة إجراءات وتعديلات لحل الأزمة
Some of Lebanon's population has become displaced, and the government is taking several measures and amendments to resolve the crisis