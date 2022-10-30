American Governors Turn on the CDC After Unanimously Recommending the COVID Shot for Children

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The Highwire with Del Bigtree Clip:
After the ACIP Committee voted 15 to 0 in favor of approving the COVID shot for children, 22 states quickly expressed their disapproval by outlawing COVID vax mandates or plans to bar such mandates.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: "Under my watch, there will be no COVID vaccine mandates for kids - period. In fact, we signed a law that prevents it. It's the parents' decision, not the government's."
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte: "I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kid's health. On my watch, the State of Montana will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine."
See Full episode: https://rumble.com/v1qbthc-episode-291-deadly-protocols.html