American Governors Turn on the CDC After Unanimously Recommending the COVID Shot for Children

The Highwire with Del Bigtree Clip:
After the ACIP Committee voted 15 to 0 in favor of approving the COVID shot for children, 22 states quickly expressed their disapproval by outlawing COVID vax mandates or plans to bar such mandates.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: "Under my watch, there will be no COVID vaccine mandates for kids - period. In fact, we signed a law that prevents it. It's the parents' decision, not the government's."
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte: "I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kid's health. On my watch, the State of Montana will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine."
See Full episode: https://rumble.com/v1qbthc-episode-291-deadly-protocols.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.