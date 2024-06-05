BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Eternal Passover | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 11 months ago

Why is Passover so important? Of all the Jewish feasts and traditions of celebration, it is the Passover Feast that is highly significant. For down through the ages, they are reminded of the goodness and grace of God toward them, but also the judgment of God upon unrighteousness and those who are unbelieving. This Eternal Passover is not just about the Jewish Passover, celebrating their Exodus, but it parallels to the Christian Resurrection which is our Exodus, our freedom, our deliverance of what God has done for you and I as a Christian that have passed over from death to life, the Resurrected Church, the Body of Christ. KNOW without any doubt why Jesus Christ, the Passover Lamb is the Eternal Passover!


To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/-NmW8GVal6Q?si=p8vP7...


Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.


"Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"


Keywords
jesuspassovereternalwholelifeministriessandrakennedyministries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy