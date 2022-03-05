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Witches run abortion clinic industry & admit it is cannibal fetus sex child sacrifice ritual sales
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122 views • March 05, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022) These earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witches pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” female goddess cult reptilian hybrid feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & drinking adrenochrome blood to keep young & eating the 12 million human specie children every year, have ruled earth since Noah’s Atlantis nephilim civilization. These demon spirits live in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or steal “walk in” human bodies of their Illuminati New Age Wicca witch Druid Satanist “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling human women. Their main diet is children’s human meat, as seen in their Illuminati stories of “Hansel & Gretel witches” and “Fee Fi Fo Fum I smell the blood of an Englishman’s” nephilim Celtic giants and Epstein Island’s millions of children eaten alive and hundreds of other stories. Their Illuminati NWO bosses the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites like Lt. Col. Michael Aquino and Jimmy Savile and Zacharia Sitchin and many more also eat human children, and not just only “gay mafia elite” reptilian hybrid politicians and corporate executives and royal families and Hollywood celebrities and church pastors and school teachers and police officers and cardinals and television hosts and idol singers. The fallen angel “fake aliens” also eat children and drink their blood, in order to take on human form, and rape their New Age Wicca witch human women to bear nephilim children to rule the earth, as seen in their “Twilight Saga” vampire movies. The Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian alien Semjaza (Nazi Semjase), who is the mother (or father) of Sananda Jesus who all the religious Christian freak hordes of the Western feminist nations worship, also eats her human boyfriends after having sex with them. She was in Elizabeth Bathory’s cloned hybrid human avatar body, and she was known as the New Age Wicca witch elite who drank thousands of young virgin women’s blood. These witches or entities drink human children’s blood and eat their human meat, and throw their leftover human meat into the restaurant and supermarket food to get rid of evidence, so the abortion industry is critical for their food supply and fetus sex rituals and live born aborted children sacrifice to gain power from Satan Lucifer and torturing to gain black magic witchcraft energy. The reptilian hybrid globalist elites were created by Satan Lucifer’s Pleiadian fallen angels to spread their Alice Bailey’s Lucius Trust (formerly Lucifer’s Trust) theosophy doctrine of Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and the Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils which teaches that all Christians and the evil demiurge Creator God YHWH Jesus needs to be exterminated, in order for humans to ascend into the COVID19 AI “black goo” femtobot 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Elon Musk 42,000 satellite neurolink hive-mind Borg “Mark of the Beast” biochemical weapon vaccine system, which is the devil’s form of super human with psychic abilities ascension and evolution of humanity. Satan Lucifer believes he can create a better human than God, and when he is tired, he can get rid of the older one and create a newer one.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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