The World That Eats its Children Part I – WARNING! NOT FOR THE LIGHT HEARTED

Why the US government is giving advice on how to eat cannibal sandwiches.

We live in a world where our children are eaten by the elite and famous people. They harvest our children for the sex trade, to eat them and to harvest adrenochrome. Imagine what other planetary peoples think of us. With the help of Benevolent Beings and our White Hats and Space Force we have finally taken actions to clean and rid our world of Satanists and their monstrous actions towards our citizens. Only after we have completed this important task will we be accepted into the Galactic Federation? THAT’S A FACT. No joking!?



A list of what’s in PART I of this Documentary:

01 - CANNIBALS Real Human Butchers (An actual butchering of a human out in the fields.)

02 - The Butcher’s of Human Meat

03 - Human Meat Found at McDonalds & Protest

04 - Human Meat for Sale

05 - Spirit Cooking Art by Marina Abramovic

06 - Rawhead Rex THANOS AN ANCIENT CANNIBAL DRACONIAN CREATURE FROM HELL



Music:

Scorpions - Evening Wind by Scorpions

Highway to Hell by Chris Rea

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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