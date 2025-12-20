Trump Declares Maduro's Regime A Terrorist Org. - Orders Blockade - Much More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 12.19.2025
TRUMP ORDERS BLOCKADE AGAINST VENEZUELA
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/12/trump-orders-blockade-against-venezuela-declares-maduros-regime-a-terrorist-organization/
U.S./TAIWAN CHINA ARMS SALE
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/12/18/us-taiwan-china-arms-sale-.html?msockid=09dad0a6c786683a0953c661c6a669ea
HOUSE PASSES BILL TO...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/house-passes-bill-to-criminalize-transgender-mutilation-of-children
HHS MOVES TO BLOCK HOSPITALS FROM...
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/hhs-moves-block-hospitals-performing-gender-surgeries-minors
RFK JR. ANNOUNCES MOVES TO...
https://floridianpress.com/2025/12/rfk-jr-announces-moves-to-ban-trans-care-for-minors/
CANADIAN LOBBYISTS PUSH GOVNT TO...
https://slaynews.com/news/canadian-lobbyists-push-government-begin-euthanizing-12-year-olds/
ZELENSKY: "TRUMP MAY DIE"
https://www.infowars.com/posts/zelensky-says-trump-may-die-even-as-trump-continues-funding-ukraines-war
HAVE ONE MILLION IRANIANS TURNED TO CHRIST?
https://vision.org.au/read/news/international/have-one-million-iranians-turned-to-christ/
TRUMP DEMANDS SEIZED ASSETS FROM...
https://www.independentsentinel.com/president-trump-demands-seized-assets-from-president-maduro/
PEACE PERSEVERES
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/peace-perseveres-putin-envoy-kirill-dmitriev-heading-miami/
