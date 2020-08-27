MILITARY OPENLY TRAINING TO IMPRISON AMERICANS

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CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxIRP...
SOROS FUNDS ANTIFA AND BLM https://www.newsbreak.com/district-of-columbia/washington/news/1583520112758/george-soros-gave-black-lives-matter-and-antifa-over-100-million-dollars
UN OPENLY ANNOUNCING NEW WORLD ORDER https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
RFB ON BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB ON LBRY.COM https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9