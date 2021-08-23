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$500 Trillion Lawsuit against the FEDERAL GOVT and over 140 MONOPOLISTS
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1022 views • August 23, 2021
This $500 Trillion Lawsuit against the FEDERAL GOVT and over 140 MONOPOLISTS video describes a massive "We the People" lawsuit against the World Ruling Elite. Every American citizen and private owned and run businesses are mentioned as recipients of large sums of money stolen by the private owned and ran federal government if or when won in a constitutional court of law. Must be WATCHED by and SHARED to everyone in the USA and the world!
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