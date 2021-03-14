PANDEMIC 2020 (Part 8) Oh You Hackable Animal You

We, the emerging useless class, are confronting a spiritual war between good and evil. Inciting violence, condoning violence and/or committing violence is not the solution. The elite's paid agitators to create violent disruptions before and after the 2020 elections to justify domestic terrorism legislation to further undermine our civil rights that includes due process and free speech. U. S. presidents have authorized the assassination of U. S. citizens without a trial for what they said, not for crimes they committed.Currency creation in nations globally has been hacked for over 100 years, the main stream media and elections have been hacked in nations globally for over 50 years , and now , thanks to advanced knowledge of computer science and biology (genetic engineering), the elites are planning to hack everyone with the mark of the beast, as prophesized in the Book of Revelations.Less than honorable mention goes to Yuval Noah Harari (the elites historian, futurist and front man,) regarding his keynote address to the World Economic Forum pf 2018 when he spoke about how good nationalism supports globalism. He also described how the world needs global governance; specifically global regulation of AI to protect the elite's supporters themselves from technocratic dictators who will use AI to control data colonies in the coming dystopian world the elites themselves are constructing (or else the RATS, or ordinary humans, will control the world).Don't remain ignorant by choice by neglecting the opportunity to educate yourself and don't let the elite's controlled and scripted main stream propaganda media(as demonstrated by over 36 news channels across the U.S. at the beginning of this video) tell you that unregulated speech is a danger to our democracy (BTW a democracy is 2 wolf's and a sheep voting on the dinner menu.) This is the elite's false and bias news and editorial networks that are a danger to our constitutional republic. However, in the name of free speech, don't regulate them, just get the truth somewhere else. Regulation is letting someone else decide what you need to know.U.S. Can Legally Propagandize Its Own Citizens (4 minutes)We should always have the opportunity to decide what the unregulated truth is. If an authoritarian technocratic State determines what is 'false and bias' news, how can we do that?We had a constitutional republic, not a democratic government, but we are in great danger of losing that if we continue to exchange our rights for security.Once the state assumes the authority to decide what is put into our bodies through medical tyranny, we will lose our free will, own nothing and love our servitude.