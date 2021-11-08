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NOW SHE IS RELUCTANT TO GET THE BOOSTER JAB AFTER GETTING HER 1ST PFIZER SHOT
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131 views • November 08, 2021
THIS WOMAN HAD HER 1ST PFIZER VACCINE SHOT AND ENDED UP GETTING SWOLLEN LYMP NODES, NOW SHE IS SAYING SHE IS RELUCTANT TO GET HER BOOSTER, SHE SAIS SHE REALLY DOES'NT KNOW............. WAKE UP PEOPLE
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