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Kathleen Marden says Evidence of 5,000+ Experiencers of UFOs Involve Consciousness
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20 views • September 14, 2021
It's the thousands of experiencers that provide compelling evidence of the truth of these aliens.
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If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
Positive Alien Agenda YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0epLENHG-CuQaxqaifEALQ
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https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
To order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint, contact me for details: [email protected]
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