THE PUPPET MASTERS FALL: How Trump Is Dismantling the Cabals Global Crime Network
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
2 days ago

THE PUPPET MASTERS FALL: How Trump Is Dismantling the Cabals Global Crime Network


FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v76oovg-teslas-free-energy-the-bond-implosion-and-how-to-secure-your-retirement-bef.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


The cartels aren't running Mexico. The CIA is. Iran's leadership wasn't the target—the deep state puppeteers pulling their strings were. And in 60 days, the entire global control grid has begun to crumble.


In this sweeping geopolitical exposé, Will Barney connects the dots between the lightning-fast takedowns in Venezuela, Mexico, and Iran—revealing the hidden hand behind it all: agencies running controlled opposition, drug trafficking, and human trafficking as off-book funding streams.


Barney exposes the coordinated pushback: Spain denying base access, Lloyd's of London canceling insurance on every vessel in the Straits of Hormuz—a calculated move to choke global oil that Trump immediately countered with Navy escorts and backup insurance. The UK's Epstein-connected leadership is falling. Putin is cutting off European energy. The cabal is retreating to its last strongholds in Ukraine and Europe.


Venezuela fell in days. Mexico's cartels are next. Iran's replacement leaders were taken out within hours. Cuba is on the agenda. North Korea is in the crosshairs. The puppets are dropping and the puppet masters are running.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
straits of hormuzvenezuela regime changeiran leadership takedownmexican cartel warus special forces mexicocuba next targetdeep state controlled oppositioncia mi6 puppetslloyds of london insurancetrump navy escortcabal control griddrug running black opshuman trafficking networksputin europe energy cutoffq2 global reset
Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei&#8217;s Son

Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei’s Son

Garrison Vance
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
