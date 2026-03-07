THE PUPPET MASTERS FALL: How Trump Is Dismantling the Cabals Global Crime Network





The cartels aren't running Mexico. The CIA is. Iran's leadership wasn't the target—the deep state puppeteers pulling their strings were. And in 60 days, the entire global control grid has begun to crumble.





In this sweeping geopolitical exposé, Will Barney connects the dots between the lightning-fast takedowns in Venezuela, Mexico, and Iran—revealing the hidden hand behind it all: agencies running controlled opposition, drug trafficking, and human trafficking as off-book funding streams.





Barney exposes the coordinated pushback: Spain denying base access, Lloyd's of London canceling insurance on every vessel in the Straits of Hormuz—a calculated move to choke global oil that Trump immediately countered with Navy escorts and backup insurance. The UK's Epstein-connected leadership is falling. Putin is cutting off European energy. The cabal is retreating to its last strongholds in Ukraine and Europe.





Venezuela fell in days. Mexico's cartels are next. Iran's replacement leaders were taken out within hours. Cuba is on the agenda. North Korea is in the crosshairs. The puppets are dropping and the puppet masters are running.





