thejimmydoreshow COVID Smear Artists Want “Amnesty” For Their Lies The Atlantic Article

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thejimmydoreshow COVID Smear Artists Want “Amnesty” For Their Lies The Atlantic ArticleThe Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqxGLxepUbM&t
https://rumble.com/v1qv4au-jimmy-dore-blamed-for-paul-pelosis-attack.html
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/2318366558317118
COVID Smear Artists Want “Amnesty” For Their Lies