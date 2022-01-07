Kazakhstan: New Years REVOLUTION! Is it really about gas prices?

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Kazakhstan has the largest URANIUM cache in the world. The country is 5 times larger than France, bordering China and Russia among others. So whats the real reason for the uprising? Some voices say its because they tried to impliment a QR code system thru banking - you cant access your money unless you have proof of fully updated vaccination in their system. That could spark a revolution.