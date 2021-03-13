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Hungry Like a Wolf (cover)
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61 views • March 13, 2021
Hungry Like a Wolf (cover)
For the short time that Sofa King, a project I was involved with earlier this year (2010), was together, we had a chance to put together some really cool tunes in the studio. So, here's one of those tunes.
For the short time that Sofa King, a project I was involved with earlier this year (2010), was together, we had a chance to put together some really cool tunes in the studio. So, here's one of those tunes.
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