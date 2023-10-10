Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show: : Warmongers Spark WW3!
Polyxena Lobkovice
931 Subscribers
82 views
Published 21 hours ago

Israel has declared war and it could spread if Hezbollah decides to get involved which could lead to World War 3.
Maram Susli , AKA SyrianGirl, is here to discuss the deadly Hamas attack against Israel over the weekend.
A recent documentary featured a former IDF soldier admitting to atrocities committed against Palestinians which may have contributed to the recent attack by Hamas.
Social media influencer Keith Woods is here to talk about the generational hatred between Jews and Palestinians.

