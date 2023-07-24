Todd Coconato Radio Show I Feeling Left Out? God Has Not Forgotten You: A Biblical Christian Perspective

Feeling Left Out? God Has Not Forgotten You: A Biblical Christian Perspective

In the journey of life, it is not uncommon to experience feelings of being left out, forgotten, or overlooked. These emotions can arise in various aspects of our lives, such as relationships, careers, and even within our faith. However, as Christians, we can find solace in the knowledge that God never forgets us. In this blog, we will explore the concept of feeling left out from a biblical perspective and understand why God's love and attention are unwavering, even in our darkest moments.

1. God's Unchanging Love

The foundation of understanding God's unwavering attention lies in recognizing His unchanging love for us. In the Bible, we are reminded of God's eternal love and faithfulness. In Jeremiah 31:3, it is written, "I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness." God's love is not conditional, nor does it fluctuate based on our circumstances or emotions. Regardless of how we may feel, His love for us remains steadfast.

2. God's Awareness and Presence

When we feel left out or forgotten, we may question whether God is aware of our struggles. However, Scripture assures us that God is fully aware of our circumstances and is present with us. In Psalm 139:1-2, it says, "You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar." God's omniscience encompasses every aspect of our lives. He knows our thoughts, our joys, and our pain.

3. God's Promises of Inclusion

The Bible is replete with promises of God's inclusion for His children. In Isaiah 41:10, God assures us, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." These words remind us that even when we feel left out or excluded by others, we are not alone. God is with us, offering strength, support, and comfort.

4. God's Unique Plan for Each Individual

Feeling left out can sometimes stem from a sense of not fitting into the world around us. However, as Christians, we are called to understand that God has a unique plan for each of us. In Jeremiah 29:11, God declares, "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." This verse reminds us that even if we feel left out in our current circumstances, God has a greater purpose in store for us.

5. God's Faithfulness in Testing Times

During seasons of feeling left out, it is vital to remember that God remains faithful, even in our most challenging moments. In 2 Corinthians 4:16-18, the Apostle Paul encourages us with these words: "Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all." Even when we feel forgotten, God is actively working behind the scenes, using our struggles to bring about a greater purpose and eternal glory.

Feeling left out is a human experience that can cause distress and doubt. However, from a biblical Christian perspective, we can find solace in the truth that God has not forgotten us. His love is unwavering, His presence is constant, and His plans for our lives are unique and purposeful. In moments of feeling left out, let us turn to God, seek His guidance, and trust that His faithfulness will shine through, bringing comfort and assurance to our souls.