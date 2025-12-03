Your Calling Is Worth Everything — Guard It! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

You're called to a purpose greater than you’ve imagined. From the start, the devil opposed the plan, and he still fights the called with trials and distractions. But your calling is the ultimate treasure—like the pearl of great price you’ve searched for all these years. In this message, you’ll learn to guard your calling, practice the presence of God, and trust Him with all your heart, knowing you’re never alone—Jesus is with you every step. Watch now and live out your purpose with joy.





Your Calling Is Worth Everything — Guard It!

Prophetic Time | 8 September 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





