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M.A.P. (Secret Space Program) Abductee Channeled by Karl Mollison (short)
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42 views • July 03, 2020
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MAP stands for Mercenary Army Program and it is also
more popularly known as the Secret Space Program. The trappings around the term
Secret Space Program are a perfect set up for
confusion, disinformation and also provides ample red
flags that become very obvious once we get an education
about this topic.
Most explanations are misleading and this is evidenced
by the testimonies themselves from those who are likely
members. The descriptions of their experiences fit more
closely to the idea of abduction, various manipulations
and deceits to garner their participation and
cooperation.
These are the signs to look for if you suspect that
you might be a MAP Abductee.
Tired in the morning, like you’ve been out working
all night.
Unexplained marks on your body. Injuries that cannot
be accounted for.
Loss of time. Especially childhood memories of chunks
of missing time.
Military affiliations: parents, uncles and aunts
and/or grandparents in the military, intelligence
services, defense contractors, civilian working in
classified military installations.
You yourself are in the military.
Extraordinary interest in anything related to space,
ET’s, Astronomy, the occult sciences and exotic
military arts.
Unexplained PTSD symptoms.
Unexplained symptoms of Dissociative identity disorder
(DID), previously known as multiple personality
disorder (MPD).
Fragmented memories of being on a space ship or among
ET’s/non-human entities.
Waking night paralysis.
Frequent sightings of UFO or lights that seem to
interact with your unspoken thoughts.
Sightings of UFO or lights that instill fear or
give you the feeling that you are being watched or
studied.
Some or all of these may be present. Some extreme
cases are known where the abductee may have only
one of the signs noted above. In some cases, the
abductee has had multiple lives as a member of the
MAP. This is not a new phenomenon at all. It goes
back thousands of years.
One thing that you may have heard is the term “20
and back” and this has been verified through the
channeling work of Karl Mollison. This entails
time travel and regression where the subject is
taken out of their lives to serve a term of twenty
years and then returned to the same time, location
and age with the illusion that nothing has happened.
The common scenario is that the abductee is taken
in childhood then serves the 20 years in a training of
sorts that may include rather harsh tests of loyalty,
endurance and reliability to do what is commanded.
They are often implanted with memories of having
some noble function or duties.
Many if not all of the females are pressed into
some type of sex slavery role and as their memories
are accessed this is often not made known until quite
late into the investigation or not at all. Also
many of the female abductees are impregnated and
their babies are harvested early term and sometimes
their memories of this are enmeshed into narratives
about saving humanity or some other human-like ET
race that depends upon their cooperation for sharing
their offspring and DNA. Genetic material from males
is also taken for use in this breeding program. This
purpose of this program is to create ET Grey/ Human
hybrids.
Almost all of these so-called screen memories for
both the males and females serve as cover for some
very dark doings and manipulations including trauma
based mind control of the abductees and unfortunately
other innocent victims that serve as expendable
training tools.
Our studies into these MAP Abductee phenomena include
channelings of the victim’s higher selves and direct
questions to Creator.
The emphasis in this work is healing and not a fact
finding mission or for the purposes of digging up
salacious stories which are already what we mostly
find when looking into the subject of those involved,
real or imagined, in the Secret Space Program.
Unfortunately, most of what one will find on the
internet, YouTube and even in some allegedly well
researched books is disinformation. This is by
design because for the dark alien agenda, the MAP
phenomena must remain a secret in order for their
long range plans to be carried out in the fashion
they prefer: namely, the ET’s running the show here
on earth intend to use the MAP members to operate
as a militarized cleanup crew to kill their fellow
humans after the death and destruction currently
being wrought upon humans is largely completed.
MAP abductees are also regularly cloned. They are
used as a template to create programmable robots
that look exactly like the abductee, in order to
expand the cohort which will be used as minions
for the ET’s planned final solution.
The questions used in this channeling session
were supplied by MAP abductees.
MAP stands for Mercenary Army Program and it is also
more popularly known as the Secret Space Program. The trappings around the term
Secret Space Program are a perfect set up for
confusion, disinformation and also provides ample red
flags that become very obvious once we get an education
about this topic.
Most explanations are misleading and this is evidenced
by the testimonies themselves from those who are likely
members. The descriptions of their experiences fit more
closely to the idea of abduction, various manipulations
and deceits to garner their participation and
cooperation.
These are the signs to look for if you suspect that
you might be a MAP Abductee.
Tired in the morning, like you’ve been out working
all night.
Unexplained marks on your body. Injuries that cannot
be accounted for.
Loss of time. Especially childhood memories of chunks
of missing time.
Military affiliations: parents, uncles and aunts
and/or grandparents in the military, intelligence
services, defense contractors, civilian working in
classified military installations.
You yourself are in the military.
Extraordinary interest in anything related to space,
ET’s, Astronomy, the occult sciences and exotic
military arts.
Unexplained PTSD symptoms.
Unexplained symptoms of Dissociative identity disorder
(DID), previously known as multiple personality
disorder (MPD).
Fragmented memories of being on a space ship or among
ET’s/non-human entities.
Waking night paralysis.
Frequent sightings of UFO or lights that seem to
interact with your unspoken thoughts.
Sightings of UFO or lights that instill fear or
give you the feeling that you are being watched or
studied.
Some or all of these may be present. Some extreme
cases are known where the abductee may have only
one of the signs noted above. In some cases, the
abductee has had multiple lives as a member of the
MAP. This is not a new phenomenon at all. It goes
back thousands of years.
One thing that you may have heard is the term “20
and back” and this has been verified through the
channeling work of Karl Mollison. This entails
time travel and regression where the subject is
taken out of their lives to serve a term of twenty
years and then returned to the same time, location
and age with the illusion that nothing has happened.
The common scenario is that the abductee is taken
in childhood then serves the 20 years in a training of
sorts that may include rather harsh tests of loyalty,
endurance and reliability to do what is commanded.
They are often implanted with memories of having
some noble function or duties.
Many if not all of the females are pressed into
some type of sex slavery role and as their memories
are accessed this is often not made known until quite
late into the investigation or not at all. Also
many of the female abductees are impregnated and
their babies are harvested early term and sometimes
their memories of this are enmeshed into narratives
about saving humanity or some other human-like ET
race that depends upon their cooperation for sharing
their offspring and DNA. Genetic material from males
is also taken for use in this breeding program. This
purpose of this program is to create ET Grey/ Human
hybrids.
Almost all of these so-called screen memories for
both the males and females serve as cover for some
very dark doings and manipulations including trauma
based mind control of the abductees and unfortunately
other innocent victims that serve as expendable
training tools.
Our studies into these MAP Abductee phenomena include
channelings of the victim’s higher selves and direct
questions to Creator.
The emphasis in this work is healing and not a fact
finding mission or for the purposes of digging up
salacious stories which are already what we mostly
find when looking into the subject of those involved,
real or imagined, in the Secret Space Program.
Unfortunately, most of what one will find on the
internet, YouTube and even in some allegedly well
researched books is disinformation. This is by
design because for the dark alien agenda, the MAP
phenomena must remain a secret in order for their
long range plans to be carried out in the fashion
they prefer: namely, the ET’s running the show here
on earth intend to use the MAP members to operate
as a militarized cleanup crew to kill their fellow
humans after the death and destruction currently
being wrought upon humans is largely completed.
MAP abductees are also regularly cloned. They are
used as a template to create programmable robots
that look exactly like the abductee, in order to
expand the cohort which will be used as minions
for the ET’s planned final solution.
The questions used in this channeling session
were supplied by MAP abductees.
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