M.A.P. (Secret Space Program) Abductee Channeled by Karl Mollison (short)

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MAP stands for Mercenary Army Program and it is also

more popularly known as the Secret Space Program. The trappings around the term

Secret Space Program are a perfect set up for

confusion, disinformation and also provides ample red

flags that become very obvious once we get an education

about this topic.

Most explanations are misleading and this is evidenced

by the testimonies themselves from those who are likely

members. The descriptions of their experiences fit more

closely to the idea of abduction, various manipulations

and deceits to garner their participation and

cooperation.

These are the signs to look for if you suspect that

you might be a MAP Abductee.

Tired in the morning, like you’ve been out working

all night.

Unexplained marks on your body. Injuries that cannot

be accounted for.

Loss of time. Especially childhood memories of chunks

of missing time.

Military affiliations: parents, uncles and aunts

and/or grandparents in the military, intelligence

services, defense contractors, civilian working in

classified military installations.

You yourself are in the military.

Extraordinary interest in anything related to space,

ET’s, Astronomy, the occult sciences and exotic

military arts.

Unexplained PTSD symptoms.

Unexplained symptoms of Dissociative identity disorder

(DID), previously known as multiple personality

disorder (MPD).

Fragmented memories of being on a space ship or among

ET’s/non-human entities.

Waking night paralysis.

Frequent sightings of UFO or lights that seem to

interact with your unspoken thoughts.

Sightings of UFO or lights that instill fear or

give you the feeling that you are being watched or

studied.

Some or all of these may be present. Some extreme

cases are known where the abductee may have only

one of the signs noted above. In some cases, the

abductee has had multiple lives as a member of the

MAP. This is not a new phenomenon at all. It goes

back thousands of years.

One thing that you may have heard is the term “20

and back” and this has been verified through the

channeling work of Karl Mollison. This entails

time travel and regression where the subject is

taken out of their lives to serve a term of twenty

years and then returned to the same time, location

and age with the illusion that nothing has happened.

The common scenario is that the abductee is taken

in childhood then serves the 20 years in a training of

sorts that may include rather harsh tests of loyalty,

endurance and reliability to do what is commanded.

They are often implanted with memories of having

some noble function or duties.

Many if not all of the females are pressed into

some type of sex slavery role and as their memories

are accessed this is often not made known until quite

late into the investigation or not at all. Also

many of the female abductees are impregnated and

their babies are harvested early term and sometimes

their memories of this are enmeshed into narratives

about saving humanity or some other human-like ET

race that depends upon their cooperation for sharing

their offspring and DNA. Genetic material from males

is also taken for use in this breeding program. This

purpose of this program is to create ET Grey/ Human

hybrids.

Almost all of these so-called screen memories for

both the males and females serve as cover for some

very dark doings and manipulations including trauma

based mind control of the abductees and unfortunately

other innocent victims that serve as expendable

training tools.

Our studies into these MAP Abductee phenomena include

channelings of the victim’s higher selves and direct

questions to Creator.

The emphasis in this work is healing and not a fact

finding mission or for the purposes of digging up

salacious stories which are already what we mostly

find when looking into the subject of those involved,

real or imagined, in the Secret Space Program.

Unfortunately, most of what one will find on the

internet, YouTube and even in some allegedly well

researched books is disinformation. This is by

design because for the dark alien agenda, the MAP

phenomena must remain a secret in order for their

long range plans to be carried out in the fashion

they prefer: namely, the ET’s running the show here

on earth intend to use the MAP members to operate

as a militarized cleanup crew to kill their fellow

humans after the death and destruction currently

being wrought upon humans is largely completed.

MAP abductees are also regularly cloned. They are

used as a template to create programmable robots

that look exactly like the abductee, in order to

expand the cohort which will be used as minions

for the ET’s planned final solution.

The questions used in this channeling session

were supplied by MAP abductees.