Watch As Rep Mike Johnson Is Elected the 56th Speaker of the House
203 views
•
Published Wednesday
•
Watch As Rep Mike Johnson Is Elected the 56th Speaker of the House
Keywords
congressmike johnsonrinoshouse speaker votedeep state actors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos