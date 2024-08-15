WHO IS GOD THE FATHER? Part 3: Jesus and the Father

The two biggest problems Jesus faced were convincing the Jewish people that He was sent from God the Father and that God was triune. Jesus came to do the Father's will and also to bear witness about the Father. Moses used the word "Elohim," which means Gods in plural, to describe God in the book of Genesis.

So when Jesus arrived on the scene in the New Testament, the concept of the godhead was not new, but rabbinical doctrine had not clarified the matter and the Jewish leadership went ballistic and sought to kill Jesus when He revealed that He was the Son of God and equal with God the Father.

The same leadership was furious yet again when Jesus told them that Satan was their father, not God as they had supposed, because they were unsaved. They were truly blind guides leading the blind because of their failure to understand Elohim as described in the Old Testament.

Jesus revealed that when we look upon Him, we are also looking at God the Father, because He could do nothing of Himself, but only did what He personally saw the Father do. Jesus is the only one who is able to reveal God the Father because no human being has seen Him. That is why Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man comes unto the Father, but by me."

