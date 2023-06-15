Create New Account
Entitlement leads to Collapse...every time
GoneDark
Published Yesterday

Same left-wing commie strategy run over and over again came to America in the 1960's.  The entitlement plan has been playing out ever since.  Line-up for another hand-out until there is no more, then burn it all down.  Only answer is to stop it at local level and expand from there.  Is anyone willing to act?

Keywords
collapseleft-wingstrategyplancommieentitlementclowardpiven

