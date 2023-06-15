Entitlement leads to Collapse...every time

Same left-wing commie strategy run over and over again came to America in the 1960's. The entitlement plan has been playing out ever since. Line-up for another hand-out until there is no more, then burn it all down. Only answer is to stop it at local level and expand from there. Is anyone willing to act?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.