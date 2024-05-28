Create New Account
The History of Memorial Day that You DON’T Know - Holiday Special - Historian Bill Federer | FOC SPECIAL Show
Flyover Conservatives
Today on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



WILLIAM J. FEDERER is a nationally known speaaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.



Bill's American Minute radio feature is broadcast daily across America and by the Internet. His Faith in History television airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV.



Bill Federer

WEBSITE: https://americanminute.com

BOOKS: https://americanminute.com/collections/printed-books



>> BOOK: https://americanminute.com/collections/printed-books/products/silence-equals-consent-the-sin-of-omission-speak-now-or-forever-lose-your-freedom-1



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900



FOC Show: 4th of July Special Edition with Bill Federer - THIS IS WORTH SAVING!: https://rumble.com/v1b1fbb-foc-show-4th-of-july-special-edition-with-bill-federer-flyover-conservative.html



Labor Day Special with Bill Federer - MAY NOT BE WHAT YOU THINK IT IS: https://rumble.com/v1ipghg-labor-day-special-with-bill-federer-may-not-be-what-you-think-it-is-flyover.html



FOC SPECIAL Show: Bill Federer: The History of Church vs State and Where The Church Lost Its Role: https://rumble.com/v1qpffw-foc-show-bill-federer-the-history-of-church-vs-state-and-where-the


