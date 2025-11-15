🚨Tucker Carlson exposes gaps in FBI's Crooks investigation - clip 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Tucker Carlson exposes gaps in FBI's Crooks investigation
While FBI Director Kash Patel claims the Trump shooter had "limited online presence," Tucker Carlson's investigation reveals a much more complex digital footprint.
Crooks maintained:
🔴 2 foreign email accounts (German GMX & Belgian Malifence)
🔴 Multiple aliases including "Rod Swanson" on PayPal
🔴 Dozens of social/media accounts across Discord, Venmo, Snapchat