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OOPS! Founder Of THE WEATHER CHANNEL -"Climate Change Is Not Real" -Live CNN Interview
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434 views • March 13, 2022
John Stewart Coleman was an American television weatherman. Along with Frank Batten, he co-founded The Weather Channel and briefly served as its Chief Executive Officer and President. He retired from broadcasting in 2014 after nearly 61 years, having worked the last 20 years at KUSI-TV in San Diego.
Died: January 20, 2018. I love it when he tells the guy from CNN to stop talking. Priceless. In other words, shut up and don't cut me off with your CFR bullshit. I love it. "Stop Talking Now"....LOL
Died: January 20, 2018. I love it when he tells the guy from CNN to stop talking. Priceless. In other words, shut up and don't cut me off with your CFR bullshit. I love it. "Stop Talking Now"....LOL
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