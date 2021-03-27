DR. RICHARD URSO (PART 4): COVID-19 TREATMENT EXISTS & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (9:16)

Join us for part 4, as Dr. Richard Urso discusses successful treatment protocols, including hydroxychloroquine and iverectin, that have always been available and are purposely being ignored for political and financial conflicts of interest within the FDA, CDC and NIH. (Jan. 22, 2021 interview.)



Frontline Dr. Urso has successfully treated 200+ Covid-19 patients and prophylaxed 400+ people using various treatment protocols.



(00:40) Drug treatment protocols

(05:04) Treating his first Covid-19 patient

(05:55) Go to outpatient drugs

(06:28) Covid-19 prophylaxis

(06:57) Why has the FDA not approved certain drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19?

(07:38) Conflicts of interest within FDA, CDC and NIH

(08:50) Part 5 preview: Vaccines



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